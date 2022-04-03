Andhra to reorganise districts on April 4: Full list of new Collectors, SPs

All the new districts would come into being from April 4, Monday, a gazette notification issued on the night of April 2 said.

Ahead of the reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh, the state government has reshuffled several IAS and IPS officersâ€™ postings in the state, appointed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to all 26 newly-carved districts. The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification carving out 26 districts out of the existing 13. All the new districts would come into being from April 4, Monday, the gazette issued on the night of April 2 said.

Soon after the notification was issued, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government reshuffled IAS and IPS officers and appointed collectors and Superintendents of Police to the newly-created districts. The state government, in January, had issued a draft notification to carve out 26 districts from the existing 13 and invited suggestions and objections. Officials informed Jagan on March 30 that in total, 16,600 suggestions and objections were received from the public regarding the new districts.

The 26 reorganised districts and their headquarters are â€“ NTR (Vijayawada), Sri Satyasai (Puttaparthi), Annamayya (Rayachoty), Sri Balaji (Tirupati), Anakapalli (Anakapalli), Kakinada (Kakinada), Konaseema (Amalapuram), Eluru (Eluru), Bapatla (Bapatla), Palnadu (Narasaraopeta), Nandyal (Nandyal), Manyam (Parvathipuram), Alluri Sitharama Raju (Paderu), East Godavari (Rajahmundry), West Godavari (Bhimavaram), Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, Prakasam (Ongole), Krishna, Nellore, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Srikakulam.

District Collectors

> Lathkar Srikesh Balaji Rao is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Srikakulam district

> A Surya Kumari, IAS is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Vizianagaram district

> Nishant Kumar, who was Municipal Commissioner, Guntur Municipal Corporation, has been posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Manyam district

> A Mallikarjuna is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam district

> Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate (Rythu Bharosa and Revenue), East Godavari district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Alluri Seetharama Raju district

> Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, CEO, APCFSS (Andhra Pradesh Centre for Financial Systems and Services) is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Anakapalli district

> Krithika Shukla, Director, Women Development & Child Welfare and DISHA Special Officer, is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Kakinada district

> K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate (Rythu Bharosa and Revenue), Krishna district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, East Godavari district

> Himanshu Shukla, Joint Collector (Village and Ward Secretariat and Development), West Godavari district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Konaseema district

> P Prasanthi, Executive Assistant to Chief Secretary to Government is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, West Godavari district

> V Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector & District Magistrate, West Godavari district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Eluru district

> P Ranjit Basha, who was Commissioner, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Krishna district

> S Dilli Rao, Director, Civil Supplies Department is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, NTR district

> M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate (RB&R), Visakhapatnam district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Guntur district

> Siva Sankar Lotheti, Joint Collector (V,WS&D), Krishna district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Palnadu district

> Vijaya K, Commissioner, APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Bapatla district

> Dinesh Kumar AS, Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate (RB&R), Guntur district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Prakasam district

> KVN Chakradhar Babu is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, SPSR Nellore district

> K Venkata Ramana Reddy, who was Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA (Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority) is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Sri Balaji district

> M Hari Narayanan is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Chittoor district

> Sri Girisha PS, who was Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati Municipal Corporation & Vice-Chairman, TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Annamayya district

> Vijaya Rama Raju V is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, YSR Kadapa district

> P Basanth Kumar, who was Special Officer (MIG) under Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, is posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Sri Satyasai district

> S Nagalakshmi is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Anantapur district

> Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Joint Collector (V,WS&D), Kurnool district is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Nandyal district

> P Koteswara Rao is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Kurnool district

Superintendents of Police

> Ch Srikanth, Inspector General of Police, SIB (Special Intelligence Branch) is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam

> Kranti Rana Tata is retained as Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, the headquarters of NTR district

> P Parameswara Reddy, CSO (Chief Security Officer) to CM is transferred and posted as SP, Tirupati, the headquarters of Sri Balaji district

> GR Radhika, Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime Investigation Department) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam

> M Deepika is retained as SP, Vizianagaram

> Vasana Vidya Sagar Naidu, Joint Director, SEB (Special Enforcement Bureau) is transferred and posted as SP, Parvathipuram, the headquarters of Manyam district

> Gowthami Sali, DCP (Law & Order), Visakhapatnam is transferred and posted as SP, Anakapalli

> Sathish Kumar, Additional SP, SEB, Visakhapatnam is transferred and posted as SP, Alluri Seetharama Raju district

> M Ravindranath Babu, SP, East Godavari district is transferred and posted as SP, Kakinada

> KSSV Subba Reddy, SP (Vigilance), Ongole is transferred and posted as SP, Konaseema district

> Aishwarya Rastogi, SP, Rajamahendravaram is transferred and posted as SP, East Godavari district

> U Ravi Prakash, SP (Vigilance & Enforcement), is transferred and posted as SP, West Godavari district

> RN Ammi Reddy, AIG (Assistant Inspector General of Police, office of DGP) is transferred and posted as SP, Eluru

> Siddharth Kaushal is retained as SP, Krishna district

> Arif Hafeez is retained as SP, Guntur

> Y Ravi Sankara Reddy, SP, GENCO is transferred and posted as SP, Palnadu

> Vakul Jindal, SP, CMSG (Chief Minister's Security Group), Intelligence is transferred and posted as SP, Bapatla

> Malika Garg is retained as SP, Prakasam district

> Ch Vijaya Rao is retained as SP, SPSR Nellore district

> Y Rishanth Reddy, ASP, SEB, Chittoor is transferred and posted as SP, Chittoor

> V Harshavardhan Raju, DCP, Vijayawada is transferred and posted as SP, Annamayya district

> Anburajan KKN is retained as SP, YSR Kadapa district

> Fakkeerappa Kaginelli is retained as SP, Anantapur

> Rahul Dev Singh, SP, Railways, Vijayawada is transferred and posted as SP, Sri Satyasai district

> Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy is retained as SP, Kurnool

> K Raghuveera Reddy, SP, Intelligence, is transferred and posted as SP, Nandyal district

With PTI inputs