Andhra Pradesh to be officially reorganised into 26 districts on April 4

Officials informed CM Jagan that a total of 16,600 suggestions and objections were received from the public regarding the formation of 26 new districts.

news Governance

The reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh will officially happen from April 4, the state government announced on Wednesday, March 30. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with officials to discuss the formation of new districts, the creation of infrastructure, the construction of administrative complexes to be built in the future, and other matters. He also approved the auspicious time of April 4 morning between 9.05 am to 9.45 am for the formation of the new districts.

Earlier on January 26, the state government had issued draft notifications to reorganise the districts in the state, carving out 26 districts from the existing 13 districts. Officials informed Jagan on March 30 that in total, 16,600 suggestions and objections were received from the public regarding the new districts. They said that changes have been made in line with public opinion. Recommendations were made to the District Collectors only after discussions with the people and public representatives, officials said, according to a statement from the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office.

In dividing staff among the new districts and their new postings, the Six Point Formula, and the AP Public Employment (Organization of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) order, 1975, or the Presidential Order, 1975 will be followed, officials said. New websites and mechanisms are being set up for the new districts, and the software used by the government has been tweaked accordingly, they said. Officials also revealed that handbooks containing information on new districts have also been produced.

Offices for the District Collectors and district police officers have also been finalised, they said. Officials said that government buildings have been selected wherever possible, and in places where they were not available, private buildings were taken on lease.

CM Jagan instructed officials to complete the selection of suitable sites for the construction of administrative complexes in the new districts. He asked them to ensure that there is at least 15 acres of land, and to make sure that all the offices related to the District Collector and district police officer are in the same complex. In the districts where rental buildings have been taken up for now, priority should be given to the construction of new buildings, Jagan told officials.

Read:

NTR in Vijayawada, Sri Balaji in Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh gets 13 new districts

How reorganisation of AP into 26 districts could violate Adivasisâ€™ rights