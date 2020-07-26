Andhra records 7,627 new COVID-19 cases on July 26, death toll crosses 1,000

East Godavari recorded the highest number of fatalities on Sunday.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 7,627 new COVID-19 cases. This takes the stateâ€™s total tally up to 96,298. There are 48,956 active patients in the state as of Sunday morning. The state recorded 56 more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday. So far, 1,041 people in the state have died from the disease in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 3,041 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending at 9 am on Sunday. With this, a total of 46,301 patients so far have recovered in the state.

On Sunday, Kurnool district recorded the highest number of cases (1,213), followed by East Godavari (1,095) and West Godavari (859). Visakhapatnam recorded the fourth highest spike with 784 new cases, followed by Anantapur (734), Chittoor (573), Guntur (547), Kadapa (396), Krishna (332), Nellore (329), Srikakulam (276), Vizianagaram (247) and Prakasam (242).

East Godavari district recorded the highest number of deaths (9) from COVID-19, followed by Visakhapatnam (8), Kurnool (6), Krishna, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari (5 each), Chittoor (4), Vizianagaram (3), Anantapur (2), Kadapa (2), Guntur (1) and Prakasam (1).

A total of 47,645 samples were tested in the 24 hour-period ending at 9 am on Sunday. Of these, 18,792 samples were tested with rapid antigen tests. So far, Andhra Pradesh has tested a total of 16,43,319 samples.

East Godavari continues to have the highest number of active patients at 9,041, followed by Kurnool district which now has 5,373 active patients. West Godavari has 5,168 active patients, followed by Visakhapatnam district with the fourth highest number of active patients at 5,065.

The highest number of deaths in a single district have been recorded in Kurnool (162), followed by Krishna (144), East Godavari (122), Guntur (98) and Anantapur (83).

