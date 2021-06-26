Andhra records 4.8% COVID-19 positivity rate, lowest in over two months

The state government also said that there are no active cases of infection with the Delta Plus variant.

Andhra Pradesh registered the lowest positivity rate of 4.8% in daily coronavirus cases in more than two months, as out of 91,849 tests, only 4,458 tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, June 25. The state completed 2.15 crore tests so far, with a total of 18,71,475 COVID-19 cases at an overall positivity rate of 5.23%.

A health department bulletin said 6,313 patients had recovered and 38 more succumbed in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The overall recovery rate climbed to 96.67% after 18,11,157 patients recovered. With a total of 12,528 deaths, the COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 0.67%.

Krishna became the 12th district in Andhra Pradesh to cross the one lakh coronavirus cases mark on Friday. With 79,676 cases, Vizianagaram is the only district that has not yet made it to the list. In 24 hours, East Godavari reported 909, Chittoor 708 and West Godavari 591 fresh cases. Three districts registered 300-plus cases each, three districts 200-plus each and three more 100-plus each. Vizianagaram continued to report new cases in double digits, adding 64 to its count.

Chittoor again topped the toll chart with nine fresh fatalities, Krishna eight, Guntur five, East Godavari four, and Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram saw two each. Anantapuramu, Kadapa, SPS Nellore and West Godavari had one death each in a day. For the second consecutive day, Prakasam did not report any fresh fatality.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 3,148 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infection, out of which 237 people have died, according to Health Department officials. A total of 1,095 mucormycosis patients have undergone surgeries so far, and 1,398 patients have been discharged after treatment, as per official records.

According to state Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), there are no active cases of infections with the Delta Plus variant in the state. The minister said that there was only one case of infection from the Delta Plus variant in Tirupati and that the patient had recovered.