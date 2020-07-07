Andhra records 1,322 COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases now at 10,860

In the last 24 hours, the state has tested 16,712 samples, and seven deaths have been reported.

Andhra Pradesh continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases on Monday with 1,322 new cases being reported, bringing the total number of active cases to 10,860.

So far, 20,019 were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 239 fatalities have been reported. In the last 24 hours, the state has tested 16,712 samples, and seven deaths have been reported.

According to authorities, 10,860 patients are under treatment at hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres. East Godavari has 1,299 active cases; Kurnool has 1,239; Guntur 1,229; Krishna 1,056 cases; while the other districts have cases in hundreds.

A total of 8,920 patients have been discharged from hospital following recovery.

Out of the 1,322 fresh cases, 1,263 patients are from Andhra while 56 returned from other states and three are from other countries.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has also crossed 1.3 million mark in coronavirus tests, with 1,033,852 tests as on Monday morning.

The state remains ahead in testing compared to other states in the country, with as many as 76 testing labs.

On Monday, during a review meeting on COVID-19, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to provide quality medical care at Covid Care Centres and said that all facilities should be made available while containment zones should be closely monitored.

According to officials, at least 3,000 to 4,000 beds are ready in all districts and all facilities will be provided with hygiene and quality as per WHO standards.