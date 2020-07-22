The ration dealers strike in Andhra Pradesh has been called off after successful talks with the government and the ration distribution has resumed from Tuesday. The ration dealers in the state were on strike on Monday demanding COVID-19 insurance cover by identifying them as frontline coronavirus workers and over pending commission amount.

There are about 29,300 ration dealers in the state, one for each fair price shop. As of now, the 8th phase of ration distribution is happening. However, the dealers say they have received commission only for the first two phases from the government and the commission for the rest of the phases is yet to be received.

The ration dealers had been negotiating with the government since the past one week for sanction of insurance policy and commission. With the 8th phase of ration distribution about to begin on Monday, the dealers had suspended all activities in the fair price shops.

After successful talks with the Civil Supplies corporation on behalf of the government, the strike was called off.

Speaking to TNM, M Venkatrao, Ration dealers Association president said, “The government has assured that all ration dealers would be given insurance cover and officials said that they would start the paperwork.”

And he further said that they would also get their pending commission soon, however, as of now they would be given the pending commission for at least one phase.

The ration dealers have been distributing ration given by the state government and the ration supplied through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Central government) in a phased manner.

Though the state has given commission amount from the states’ end for two phases, the Central government is yet to give their commission. The state government has also promised the ration dealers that they would negotiate with the Centre and ensure that the commission amounts are deposited in their accounts soon.