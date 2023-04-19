Andhra Pradesh: Woman found dead in beauty parlour, friend in critical condition

Police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide but said they would be probing all angles.

A woman named Durga Prashanthi (23) was found dead inside a beauty parlour at Kondamitta area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, April 18. Chakravarthy (30), a man identified as her friend was also found severely injured next to her. The police arrived at the spot at 4.00pm on Tuesday after receiving information about the incident. Chakravarthy, who had cuts in his neck and hands, has been admitted to a private hospital in Tirupati and is said to be in a critical condition.

“No external bruises were found on Durga. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are waiting for the report. We cannot ascertain the cause of death until the report is out,” Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy told the media. Police suspect it to be a case of murder suicide but said they would be probing all angles.

Durga Prashanthi completed her beautician training course and was running a beauty parlour in Kodamitta area for the past six months. Durga’s father works as constable in taluk police station. Chakravarthy and Durga were Facebook friends for the past few years.

Chakravarthy who hails from Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana, worked in West Asia as a cook for two years. He returned to India a few months ago and started a small eatery in Kondamitta. He lived with his mother in the same neighbourhood as Durga. Durga’s mother and Chakravrthy’s mother soon became friends. Apparently the family also had a discussion about a possible alliance.

“The phone records are being analysed. Chakravarthy is unconscious and his condition is critical. We hope to find information once he is able to speak. Parents are in shock and are unable to provide information,” Circle inspector Narsimharaju told the media.