At a time when states across the country are battling the coronavirus pandemic and thinking of strategies to bring down the surging numbers, Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh has launched an initiative that is not only innovative, but also colourful. The initiative is to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

As part of the initiative, health workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) will visit every house in the district, once a week, for seven weeks during the monsoon season. Every time they visit a house, they will put up a sticker of a particular colour on the wall outside as proof of having surveyed the health status of that house.

Violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange and red colour stickers have been specially designed for this purpose. This week being the first, violet stickers are being put up outside houses as part of the initiative. This health survey was launched across the district on Tuesday.

According to district collector J Nivas, the survey will lay special focus on fevers. The health condition of family members would be assessed. All those with symptoms of COVID-19 would be referred to the local hospital. The survey will also impart awareness and educate people about disease prevention. The importance of getting tested would be explained while also informing them about the nearest testing centre in case they need to get tes

ted.

This innovative survey which was launched on Tuesday is being carried out across the district. Stickers of the same colour are being used every week to make it easier for the district administration to identify if any house has been missed.

According to the medical bulletin released on July 15, Srikakulam district reported 178 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours. The district has so far reported a total of 1,592 positive cases and 15 deaths during the pandemic