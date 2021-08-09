Andhra Pradesh reports 151 black fungus cases in the last week

Cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, have gone up to 4,597 in Andhra Pradesh, said the Health Department on Monday, August 9. In the last one week, 151 cases were reported and there were 225 recoveries besides 14 deaths, said the department.

With these, the number of people cured of the mucormycosis infection, and deaths till date are 3,492 and 428 respectively. The active cases slid by 88 to 677 during the week. In the last 24 hours, Visakhapatnam district reported one case and two deaths. Chittoor district saw three cases and one death. The district reported 40 cases in a week, followed by Anantapuramu 32, Guntur 21, Kadapa 16 and East Godavari 13.

After two weeks, Vizianagaram district registered three new mucormycosis cases while West Godavari saw nil cases for the third week in a row. Krishna district also did not report any new case, the data of the Health Department said.

Chittoor accounted for six deaths in a week, East Godavari four, Visakhapatnam two, Kurnool and Anantapuramu one each. The remaining eight districts did not see any fresh cases. So far, surgeries were performed on 2,510 fungus-infected people in the state, the data said.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,413 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state taking the total count till date to 19,80,826 with as many as 13,549 fatalities overall. While 19,47,728 COVID-19 patients have been discharged since the beginning of the pandemic, there are 19,549 active cases under treatment.

There have been 18 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Andhra state COVID-19 Command Control Room.

In the last 24 hours, 54,455 samples were tested for the virus, while a total of 2,52,47,884 samples have been tested so far in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

At least 1,795 COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours.