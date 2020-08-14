Andhra Pradesh records 9996 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths

Over the past week, the count of active cases in the state has increased by over 10,000.

Continuing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, Andhra reported 9996 fresh cases after testing 55692 samples in the last 24 hours. As many as 82 deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities to 2378 .

The state has a 9.76% positivity rate, and the increase in cases is an ongoing trend with more or less a similar number of regular tests.

As of Thursday, the active COVID-19 cases was recorded at 90,840, while the total number of cases in the state reached 2,64,142. Of the 1,70,925 total recoveries, around 9,499 patients who recovered on Thursday were discharged from different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres in the state.

Of Thursday's 82 deaths due to the virus, East Godavari and Guntur reported 10 deaths each, Anantapur saw eight deaths, and seven in Kadapa. Chittoor, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts each saw six deaths. Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts reported five fatalities each.

Guntur has the highest fatalities as of Thursday, with as many as 265 deaths, followed by Kurnool with 264 deaths. East Godavari is in third place with 248 deaths. Krishna district has 218 deaths, while Anantapur and Chittoor have 203 and 205 deaths respectively. The remaining seven districts have crossed the 100 mark in total death count.

For the first time in recent trends, only one district tested above thousand new cases in the last 24 hours. East Godavari topped the state with 1504 new cases, while the remaining 12 districts reported three-digit COVID numbers.

Chittoor was in second place, with 963 new cases, while Vishakaptanam stood after with 931 cases.

East Godavari district also accounts for the highest number of active cases, with 15,872 and Kurnool is next with 9596. Eight districts have more than 5000 active cases each. The remaining three districts â€” Krishna, Prakasam, Srikakulam â€” have less than 5000 active cases each.

The state's 55692 tests conducted in the last cycle include 26483 rapid antigen tests. A total of 27,05,459 persons were tested so far, and 2,64,142 patients have tested positive. The state claims that it has conducted 50664 tests per million, the highest on date in the country.

According to the medical information bulletin, the state's recovery rate has increased to at 64.71% (almost 10% increase) with 0.90% mortality rate.