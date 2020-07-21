Andhra Pradesh records 4074 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths

East Godavari district reported the most number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday at 1,086 cases.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday recorded 4,074 new COVID-19 cases, a marginal respite to the trend of the rising number of positive cases being reported. The state reported 54 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The state has so far reported a total of 53,724 positive cases since the start of the pandemic in March and now has a total of 28,800 active cases. So far, 24,228 persons have been discharged and the state has reported a total of 696 deaths.

The cases reported on Sunday â€” 5,041 new COVID-19 cases â€” were the highest ever single-day tally.

While Sunday saw a record 56 deaths due to the coronavirus in the state, Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 54 deaths.

On Monday, 12 of the 13 districts reported COVID-19 cases in triple figures. East Godavari reported the highest tally: 1,086 cases, while Guntur followed with 596 cases. Kurnool with 559 cases and Anantapur with 342 cases also reported high numbers.

Other districts that reported high COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours include Krishna with 129 cases, West Godavari with 354 cases, Nellore with 100 cases, Chittoor with 116 cases and Visakhapatnam with 102 cases. Vizianagaram with 56 cases, Kadapa with 152 cases and Prakasam with 221 cases were among the â€˜low incidenceâ€™ districts over the previous 24 hours.

Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as COVID-19 positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 287, while 2,171 persons have been declared as recovered till Sunday.

Similarly, there were no new cases detected among overseas returnees. The cumulative tally of COVID-19 patients in this category stands at 434, while 390 persons have been discharged upon recovery. As of Sunday, 44 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 infection in the state.