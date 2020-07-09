Andhra Pradesh records 1,051 COVID-19 new cases and 12 deaths in a day

The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 now stands at 264.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,051 novel coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state increased to 22,259.

Among those who succumbed to the disease, three of them were from Anantapur district, two from Krishna, two from West Godavari and one each from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam. The death toll in the state now stands at 264.

A total of 1,332 patients have recovered from the disease as of Wednesday. Presently, the state has 10,894 active cases. Among them, 8,518 patients are availing treatment at the hospital while 2,376 are seeking treatment at COVID-19 care centres.

The Wednesday tally includes nine returnees coming from other states and two from other countries.

On Wednesday, Chittoor recorded the highest number of cases (255), followed by Guntur with 173 cases, East Godavari with 125 cases, and Anantapur with 87 cases. Kadapa with 71 cases and Krishna with 70 cases, were the other districts that had a high number of new cases.

The testing in the state was ramped up with 27,643 tests conducted in the past 24 hours as compared to the 16,213 samples tested during the preceding 24-hour cycle.

The cumulative tally of recovered persons now stands at 11,101.

The number of positive cases detected in returnees from outside the state also showed a dip on Wednesday. Telangana, however, continues to contribute to the highest numbers in this category. Of the nine new cases that were reported in this category, nine positive cases were returnees from neighbouring Telangana. Of the remainder, two positive cases were returnees from Tamil Nadu, and there was also one case where the person had come from Kerala. Till date, 2,266 persons have tested positive for coronavirus among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category is 779, while 1,487 persons have been discharged till date.

On Wednesday, only two new cases were reported from persons with a travel history to foreign countries. While one of the positive cases was a person returning from Kuwait, the second person had a travel history to the USA. The cumulative tally of COVID-19 patients in this category stands at 422, while 268 persons have been discharged after recovering. As of Wednesday, 154 persons in this category are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

IANS inputs