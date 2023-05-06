Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall due to cyclonic circulation

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in some areas, and light to moderate rains are likely in a few places over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal.

news Weather

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) centre in Amaravati has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in some areas, and light to moderate rains are likely in a few places over the next five days due to a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal.

“Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema,” read the weather warning from IMD.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast now lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast between 1.5 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

“A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric level at 08:30 IST of today the 6th May, 2023. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region by 8th May, morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9th May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal,” the IMD further said.

The IMD is keeping a close watch on the Bay of Bengal and has stated that they will provide information about the intensification as it is being constantly monitored.In addition, certain districts including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, ASR, Anakapalli, Eluru, Ubhaya Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyala, Chittoor, and parts of Kadapa and Annamayya districts, may experience scattered rains from the afternoon until the evening on Saturday.