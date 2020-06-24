Andhra Pradesh partners with ISB Hyderabad to strategise economic revival

An Advisory Council for Development of Andhra Pradesh will be formed with ISB as the Nodal Agency.

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a dialogue with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, for sustainable development in the state through data driven policy.

M Goutham Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, IT and Skills interacted with key professors at ISB Hyderabad on strategies to revive the state’s economy and come up with a long-term roadmap.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said he was keen to see a seamless functioning of various government departments towards development and urged ISB to come up with a governance model for the same.

While expressing the willingness of the state government to create jobs and quality management structure within the government, Gowtham Reddy said, “It is important to strategize a model for synchronous functioning which will be used as a test model for a seamless and transparent governance."

The Industries Minister also mentioned that an Advisory Council on Development of Andhra Pradesh will be formed with ISB as a Nodal Agency to address the issues of concern.

The partnership between ISB and the state government will see ISB studying the entire value chain of development perspectives like organizational behaviour and integrative public policies for development.

The partnership will also work towards delivering governance to the last mile thought ‘Pulse’, an advanced data analytics application that will use near real-time digital data on citizen interactions with government schemes and systems.

The project will also work to help the government attract investments in industrial development, often customized to local grants. According to the minister, the project with ISB will allow Andhra Pradesh to learn from pan-India experiences, and structure incentives to make the state more attractive for targeted investment.

The analysis for the above will include evaluation of Andhra Pradesh’s performance “in comparison to its peers, identification of relative strengths and comparative advantage, description of major bottlenecks and obstacles to investment in specific sectors, and recommendations for policy actions that align growth opportunities with resource endowments,” a press release said.

Speaking at the meeting, Professor Ashwini Chhatre, Associate Professor of Public Policy, ISB said, “ISB Faculty and students are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on the agenda of inclusive and sustainable development through the JumpStartIndia@ISB initiative. We applaud the spirit of openness and collaboration, and pledge to support the Government of Andhra Pradesh to the fullest extent possible”.

The faculty of ISB who were part of the meeting were Professor Bhagwan Chowdhry, who is the Professor of Finance and Executive Director, Digital Identity and Research Initiative (DIRI); Professor Chandrashekhar Sripada, Clinical Professor - OB and Strategic Human Capital; Professor Ashwini Chhatre, Professor of Public Policy; and DNV Kumara Guru, Director External Relations; Shri Sundeep Jammalamada, Associate Director; and Dr Sridhar Bhagavatula, Senior Manager of ISB.