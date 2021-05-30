Andhra Pradesh: Lockdown in Tirupati and Chittoor extended until June 15

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that strict restrictions will be imposed in the two districts.

news Coronavirus

Restrictions related to the partial lockdown would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to June 15 in Tirupati and its entire Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, in view of the COVID-19 cases. After a COVID-19 review meeting held on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till June 15, according to news agency PTI.

As per the report, the movement of public and business activities would be allowed for four hours from 6 am to 10 am. Chittoor is one of the worst-affected districts in the state to COVID-19. The district is located on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and authorities have found it difficult to contain the spread of the virus.

Deputy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy said that the inter-state border check-posts in Chittoor district would be under a â€˜strictâ€™ surveillance. He said that those entering the district would be required to undergo the COVID-19 protocol of tests and isolation. The state has been under a partial lockdown since May 5. As the lockdown will end on Monday, a decision regarding its extension will be taken soon.

Meanwhile, as per the medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the state has recorded a total of 13,756 COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths. Following East Godavari district, which recorded the highest of 2301 cases, Chittoor district recorded 2155 cases on Saturday. West Godavari recorded 1397 cases, Anantapur 1224, Visakhapatnam 1004, Nellore 865, Prakasam 811, Krishna 782, Kurnool 742, Srikakulam 666, and Kadapa 632. Vizianagaram in the state recorded the least of 397 cases. Among the total of 16,68,847 positive cases, 173622 of them are active cases. The death toll stands at 10738.