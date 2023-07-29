Andhra Pradesh to issue digital driving licences and RC cards

The Transport Department said in a statement that the digital versions of licences and RC cards would be available at DigiLocker or M-Parivahan.

The Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department has decided to go completely digital under the directions of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. From now on, driving licences and registration certificate (RC) cards will be issued in the digital format in the state. As per the press release issued by the Transport Department, the digital versions of the licences and RC cards would be available at DigiLocker or M-Parivahan. Reports said printouts of these digital versions would also be accepted for the ease of those who do no have or use mobile phones.

The application fees of Rs 200 and postal charges of Rs 35 for the physical documents have been closed since Friday, July 28. The new digital versions will be issued free of charge. People who have paid for their documents, however, will get physical copies, the press release said.

According to reports, Andhraâ€™s Transport Commissioner MK Sinha said that digital licences and RC cards would greatly benefit motorists. He said people do not have to carry their physical documents anymore as it would automatically be available in oneâ€™s DigiLocker. The digital versions will be accepted during checks by the traffic police or any other relevant authorities as well, he added.