Andhra Pradesh Governor tests negative for coronavirus

The Governor was tested after four staff members of his office tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has tested negative for coronavirus, state health department officials have revealed. The Governor was tested after four staff members of the Governorâ€™s office tested positive for the virus earlier on Sunday.

State Nodal Officer for COVID-19 told HT that the Governor had tested negative.

The four Raj Bhavan staff members who tested positive include a security officer and a staff nurse. The four employees were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the results, disinfection measures were taken at Raj Bhavan. Sodium hypochlorite was sprayed with a drone by the VIjayawada Municipal Corporation authorities.

The number of cases in Vijayawada has been increasing rapidly in the past few days. Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz, and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, have appealed to citizens to adhere to the lockdown. The officials said that many of the new cases were coming up because of people socialising with their neighbours and acquaintances.

As of Monday, the state had recorded 1,177 COVID-19 cases. While 31 people had died from the disease, 235 people have recovered. Guntur and Kurnool districts remain the worst affected. While the number of cases recorded daily from these districts has slowly fallen over the past few days, Krishna district has seen a rapid rise in cases.

Kurnool district has recorded a total of 292 cases so far, while Guntur has recorded 237 cases, and Krishna district has 210 cases.

With increased testing, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state government now has a clear understanding of red, orange and green zones in the state. He said that out of 676 mandals in the state, 64 are red zones, with more than 4 known COVID-19 cases. Fifty-four mandals are in orange zones (1 to 4 cases), and the remaining 559 mandals are green zones with zero cases, Jagan said on Monday. He said that economic activity must return to normal in the green zones, with a few precautions against COVID-19.

