Andhra Pradesh EAMCET results announced, counselling to begin soon

news Education

The results for Andhra Pradesh EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) were announced on Saturday morning, and candidates can check their ranks and marks here. The test was held between September 17 and 25, after being postponed several times because of the pandemic.

The test is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering and agriculture streams. The top ten ranks in the state in both streams were also announced, and all ten ranks in engineering stream went to male candidates, while the first, second and seventh ranks in agriculture stream went to female candidates. The ranks are decided by giving 75% weightage for EAMCET marks and 25 % weightage for marks in intermediate exams (equivalent to class 11 and 12). The rank cards will be available on the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET website from October 14.

The first rank in engineering stream has been bagged by Vavilapalli Sainath from Visakhapatnam. Half the toppers in the engineering stream are from Telangana, while the other half are from Andhra Pradesh. In the agriculture stream, the top rank went to Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu, from Tenali town of Guntur district.

The counselling process for admission for the qualifying candidates will begin soon, said state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, adding that the state Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Committee (APHERMC) has completed the process of fee recommendations to colleges. The admission process will be completed faster than usual, the Minister said. He added that while 2-3 months of the academic year have been lost, the syllabus will have to be adjusted accordingly. He said that degree colleges are likely to open by November 1.

Announcing the results, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the pass percentages had improved considerably from last year. In the engineering stream, 84.78 % of the candidates who appeared for the test qualified for admissions, while last year only 71.61 % candidates had qualified. In the agriculture stream, 91.77 % of the candidates cleared the test, while last year, only 80.46 % of the candidates managed to do so.

As many as 2.7 lakh students had applied for EAMCET, and around 85 % of these candidates appeared for the exam. A total of 1,56,953 students took the test in the engineering stream, and 75,858 candidates appeared from the agriculture stream. Out of nearly 97 students who couldnâ€™t appear for the test as they had tested positive for coronavirus, around 77 candidates later took the test on October 7.