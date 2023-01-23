Andhra Pradesh DGP’s Twitter account hacked, case registered

Deputy Inspector General (Technical) P H D Ramakrishna said that the account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020.

news Twitter

The Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy was hacked on Monday, January 23, and hackers posted an obscene photograph on it. Cyber crime police have registered a case and taken up investigation.

Deputy Inspector General (Technical) P H D Ramakrishna said that the account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020. The account was hacked on Monday by some unknown persons, who posted an objectionable photograph on it.

“The account was hacked and obscene photos from were liked from it and the video showing them was being circulated deliberately. A case was registered with the Cyber Crime police against the hackers, and necessary action will be taken,” Ramakrishna said.

The matter came to light after some people posted photos and videos of the hacked page on various social media platforms. Some social media users even started liking the photo posted on the hacked account. The technical wing of the police department took note of this and removed the photo from the page. The cyber crime police registered a case and began an investigation.

Rajendranath Reddy took over as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh on February 15 last year, replacing Gautam Sawang. Prior to taking charge as the DGP, Ramakrishna, who is a 1992-batch officer of Andhra cadre, had been working as the Director General of Police (Intelligence).

With IANS inputs