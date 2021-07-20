Andhra Pradesh to continue night curfew for another week

The present timings of night curfew from 10pm to 6am will continue.

news Coronavirus

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to continue the night curfew that is in place for another week as part of the restrictions from 10pm to 6am. The government has said that all COVID-19 restrictions will be followed strictly. The decision was taken in a COVID-19 review meeting which was convened by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that a large number of people have been vaccinated in the state. The officials were asked to continue to focus on vaccination. He directed that priority should be given to teachers so that they could completely be vaccinated before the reopening of schools in the state. He also instructed that vaccination of pregnant women needs to be pursued in the state.

The officials informed him that although nearly 35 lakh vaccine doses were given to private hospitals since May 2021, the consumption was only about 4,63,590 doses. In regard to this, the state government had decided to appeal to the Centre to allocate those vaccine doses to the government. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of vaccination and how it is the only way forward to fight COVID-19.

So far, the State government has received 1,80,82,390 vaccine doses, of which 8,65,500 doses are yet to be administered. As on date, a total of 1,82,49,851 vaccine doses have been administered. The government has said that almost 11 lakh doses were saved from wastage thanks to an efficient management system in place. All mothers with children under the age of five are 100 percent vaccinated and 31,796 people who are travelling abroad have also been vaccinated.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to brace up for the possible third wave. Officials were instructed to be prepared with an action plan, especially considering the treatment for children. Officials have been instructed to expedite the works of Pediatric Supercare Hospitals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Meanwhile, the officials informed the Chief Minister that there were 24,708 active cases at present in the state.

