Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan calls on CJI NV Ramana in Vijayawada

This was the first meeting between Justice Ramana and CM Jagan after the latter wrote a letter to then CJI, Justice SA Bobde, in October 2020 making certain serious allegations against Justice Ramana.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Saturday, December 25. The chief minister along with his wife called on the CJI and his wife at a star hotel in the city. It was described as a courtesy call. Later, CM Jagan hosted high tea in honour of Justice Ramana. At the event held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium, the Chief Minister introduced his Cabinet colleagues to the CJI.

This was the first meeting between Justice Ramana and Jagan after the latter wrote a letter to then CJI, Justice SA Bobde, in October 2020 making certain allegations against Justice Ramana. The apex court had dismissed the complaint in March this year through an in-house procedure.

Speaking at a civic reception in Vijayawada, CJI Ramana stressed the need for stepping up judicial Infrastructure in the country. He said the judiciary is also facing certain fundamental problems and they will continue to haunt his successors also if not solved. He further said there are 4.60 crore pending cases in courts, adding that the number is not big for a country like India which has a population of about 150 crore.

Maintaining that courts would interfere when there is violation of rights, Justice Ramana said the Executive is also responsible for providing justice and that if it functions within the parameters of law, there is no necessity for anyone to come to courts.

“Like all systems, the Judiciary is also facing certain fundamental problems. My predecessors, Chief Justices, also mentioned them. I am also raising those issues. This will be a perennial problem to my successors too, because slowly we are forgetting the importance of Judiciary and legal education,” he said. He said there is a need to develop judicial infrastructure and it would result in more respect towards courts.

Justice Ramana was given LifeTime Achievement award by Rotary Club in a felicitation programme.

“You all know how important the Rule of Law is. If there is no rule of law in any country, anarchy prevails. It poses a threat to the existence of democracy. There is a necessity to enlighten the public on rule of law,” he said.

“Indianisation of the country's legal system is the need of the hour and it is crucial to make the justice delivery system more accessible and effective,” the CJI said, adding simplification of legal procedures is necessary for the common people to understand court proceedings.

He said though the nation got independence about 75 years ago, the country is still facing problems such as illiteracy, health issues, poverty, unemployment and superstitions which need to be alleviated.

Stating that people should be enlightened about their constitutional rights and responsibilities, Justice Ramana said organisations such as Rotary Club should take up awareness programmes for the public.

Supreme Court Judge Justice JK Maheshwari, and Chief Justices and several judges of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts also participated in the programme. Politicians, lawyers and eminent personalities from various walks of life called on Justice Ramana at the hotel.

The CJI also participated in Christmas celebrations held at the hotel. He cut the cake and offered it to Christian priests and other community leaders.

Justice Ramana is on a three-day visit to his home state. Earlier, the CJI and his wife offered prayers at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. On Friday, December 24, he visited his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district, where he was accorded civic reception. The CJI took a bullock cart ride in the village and also offered prayers at a local temple.

This was the first visit by Justice Ramana to his native village after taking over as CJI in April this year.