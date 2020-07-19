‘Andhra Pradesh can have only one capital, not three’: Naidu writes to Governor

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and said that the Jagan government has not followed Parliamentary procedures.

A day after the YSRCP government sought Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s approval on the Bills seeking to set up three new capitals for the state, N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), wrote to the Governor claiming that the Bills were not in line with the established customs of Parliamentary procedures.

Naidu said that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, there is supposed to be only one capital for Andhra Pradesh.

In a six-page letter to the Governor, Naidu wrote, “The AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 enacted by the Government of India has categorically stated that there shall be only one capital for the state of Andhra Pradesh. Thus, the Bills tabled and passed by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) are not in line with the established customs of the Parliamentary procedures in India."

His letter also pointed out that the two Bills passed by the YSRCP government in January for setting up three capitals have not yet been cleared by the Select Committee. Naidu stated that the two Bills, Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions 2020, and Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority Repeal, 2020 after being passed were referred to a Select Committee as per the directions of the AP Legislative Councils Chairperson, Shariff Mohammed Ahmed. He stated that despite the Bills being with the Select Committee for review, the ruling party reintroduced and passed the Bills again in the Assembly.

Wrote to Hon’ble Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan Ji about Andhra Pradesh Government’s illogical & ill-advised move to shift Amaravati (1/2)@governorap pic.twitter.com/v2zZgU943q — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 19, 2020

The first time the Bills were passed in January 2020 and then again in June 2020, almost identical Bills were reintroduced and passed during the Budget session. It's these Bills which were passed in June that have come before the Governor for approval.

Naidu also alleged that the bulletin regarding the Select Committee was not issued leaving the Bill passed in January in limbo. “The secretary of the legislature also connived with the ruling party for his self-gain and did not obey the orders of the chairman of the council for issuing the bulletin notify in the select committee and its members,” wrote Naidu.

The former Chief Minister further said that the issue relating to the three capitals was still sub judice in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and not up for discussion yet.