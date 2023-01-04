Andhra police thwart Naidu's roadshow in Kuppam, lathi-charge TDP supporters

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was stopped from proceeding to the location where he was scheduled to address a roadshow in his home constituency, slammed the YSRCP governmentâ€™s recent order barring public meetings on roads.

Tension prevailed in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, January 4, as police denied permission for a roadshow by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu. TDP workers were allegedly lathi-charged by the police in some places, who tried to stop them from going to Santhipuram in Kuppam, the home constituency of the former Chief Minister in Chittoor district, where Naidu was scheduled to address a road show. The Kuppam MLA was stopped by the police at Pedduru in the same pconstituency, where he addressed the media and condemned the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) governmentâ€™s decision to ban roadshows.

Hundreds of policemen were deployed as curbs were imposed on Naidu's visit. This came a day after the state government issued an order prohibiting public meetings on roads. The YSRCP government took the step in the wake of the December 28 stampede at Kandukuru in Nellore district during Naidu's roadshow which had claimed eight lives. On New Yearâ€™s Day, in another event attended by Naidu, three women died in another stampede during the distribution of festival gifts to low-income families.

The government has come under flak from the opposition for banning public meetings, as they called it an attempt to stifle the voice of dissent. Naidu, who is the leader of opposition, decided to go ahead with his visit to Kuppam. Police stopped TDP workers who were heading to Pedduru village on the Andhra-Karnataka border to welcome the party leader. They erected barricades to stop TDP workers from proceeding towards the village and also to the roadshow and allegedly resorted to lathi-charge as well.

Tension prevails as several injured after AP Police use #LathiCharge at Gollapalli in Chittoor dt, to stop the #TDP leaders, workers going to #ChandrababuNaidu 's program in #kuppam , the TDP chief @ncbn home constituency. Later clash erupts with police.#AndhraPradesh #TDPvsYCP pic.twitter.com/3WYrtiBdfd January 4, 2023

Naidu reached Pedduru village in Kadapa district from Bengaluru, where the police stopped his vehicle. The TDP chief was seen furiously arguing with the police officers while TDP supporters raised slogans against the obstruction. Heavy deployment of police personnel was made in all the villages Naidu was scheduled to visit. The police also removed the stage set up at Kenamakulapalli village for Chandrababu Naidu to address the gathering as part of the partyâ€™s outreach programme.

Policemen from various parts of the district were mobilised at Santhipuram. TDP leaders said though they had already submitted a letter seeking permission for the sound system, police shifted the campaign vehicle and another vehicle carrying the sound system to the police station. The drivers and other staff members were taken into custody.

