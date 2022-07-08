Telangana police release video of ex-TDP MLA fleeing from illegal cockfight

Former TDP MLA Chintamani Prabhakar had denied his involvement in the cockfight, claiming that his detractors intentionally spread the “fake news”.

news Controversy

After the Telangana police raided a spot where cockfights were organised allegedly by former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, the ex-TDP leader denied news of his involvement. However, on Thursday, July 7, the police released videos from the raid, which show that Chintamani Prabhakar was at the scene where the cockfight was being organised.

The cockfight was arranged at a mango grove in Patancheru near Hyderabad, and about 70 people had gathered there on the night of Wednesday, July 6. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the place and detained 21 people, while around 50 others, including Prabhakar, reportedly managed to escape. After news reports of the incident emerged, Prabhakar took to social media to deny his involvement in the cockfight, and asked his opponents to deal with political issues rather than “spread fake news”.

Cockfights are commonly seen in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially around the festival of Sankranthi, despite a ban on the practice. Crores of rupees change hands as cockfights are organised in towns and villages across several districts in the neighbouring state, and are often backed by powerful politicians and businessmen. The organisers make specially-bred roosters fight with small knives or blades tied to their legs. The fight often ends with the death of one of the two birds, and special seating arrangements are made for those participating in betting and for spectators.

A cockfight, allegedly organised by an ex-TDP MLA, was busted near #Hyderabad. While he later denied this as fake news, the Andhra police released a video in which he is seen fleeing the scene: pic.twitter.com/1b0Vpc6Jmm July 8, 2022

Animal rights activists point out that as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974, cockfights are illegal. They say despite court orders, the cockfights continue unabated, reportedly under the patronage of elected public representatives while law enforcement agencies turn a blind eye to this practice.

