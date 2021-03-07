Andhra Police nab temple thieves in two days with the help of CCTV footage

CCTV cameras were put around temples after a series of temple burglaries became a huge political controversy.

Another temple burglary case was reported in Ankamma temple of Chittoor district, however, in this case, the CCTV footage has helped the police to nab the criminals in two days' time. After a spate of alleged temple attacks over the months at religious places, the Andhra Government has installed extensive surveillance cameras. And the same move has helped the Chittoor district police to nab two thieves, involved in a temple burglary.

The arrested thieves have been identified as Tupakula Venkatesh (21) from Venkatapuram in Satyavedu mandal and Chinna (25) from Manellore of Gummadipudi taluka in Tamil Nadu. On receiving a complaint from Allapugunta villagers about the burglary at Ankamma temple at Allapugunta village in Satyavedu mandal, the police tapped the CCTV footage and zeroed in on some old thieves registered in Nagalapuram police station.

Police reportedly received a tipoff on Friday at 7 am that the suspects are at RB family dhaba located on the border between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and apprehended them. "On interrogating them, they confessed to committing thefts at Kotamitta colony in Satyavedu mandal Gandhi Road," said a police official to IANS.

Police also recovered 32 grams of stolen gold ornaments from the Allapugunta temple and another 12 grams gold related to two more cases from the accused. According to the police, the seized gold is worth Rs 2 lakh.

"Upon installing CCTV cameras in all temples, we managed to nab the thieves within 2-3 days of receiving the complaint," said an official.

As earlier reported, in the year 2020 itself, there were 228 cases of temple attacks in Andhra Pradesh, since then, the police have increased surveillance surrounding the shrines. For the arrangement of CCTV cameras, police have mapped about 2600 temples across the state and have issued notices to the temples to arrange CCTV cameras, accordingly several temples have set up the cameras. Apart from cameras, the police patrolling has also increased around the temples.

(With IANS inputs)