Andhra â€˜not in hurryâ€™ to reduce fuel prices, opposition parties protest

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas said that the state government will take the â€˜right decisionâ€™ on fuel pricing at the â€˜right timeâ€™.

news Fuel Prices

The Andhra Pradesh government made it clear on Saturday, November 6, that it is not in a hurry to follow suit with the Union government, which recently reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. After the Union governmentâ€™s decision to cut excise duty, many states and Union Territories also chose to cut value-added tax (VAT) on auto fuels, providing relief to the customers.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas said that the state government will take the â€˜right decisionâ€™ on fuel pricing at the â€˜right time.â€™ Speaking to the media, the minister maintained that the state government's decision on the matter would be in the best interest of the people.

Ever since the Union government announced an excise duty cut on the occasion of Deepavali, opposition parties in the state have been demanding a price cut on auto fuels. Fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh remain the highest in south India, with petrol selling at Rs 110.35 and diesel selling at Rs 96.44 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party chief Chandrababu Naidu targeted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue. Recalling that when Jagan was in the opposition, he had promised to reduce fuel prices in the state, Naidu demanded to know why the Chief Minister is silent now. Naidu demanded a minimum reduction of Rs 16 per litre in fuel prices.

"Fuel prices have a bearing on all sectors, including agriculture. Farmers are becoming debt-ridden because of increasing fuel prices. We will protest at fuel stations on Tuesday afternoon for an hour across the state," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, protests were being held in other districts by the local BJP leaders, mounting pressure on the ruling party. Agitations were staged at Kakinada, Narsapuram by the BJP activists.

(With IANS inputs)