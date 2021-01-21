Andhra Muslim woman appeals to community members for Ram Temple donations

Zahara has mentioned in her appeal that there is nothing to feel ashamed or nothing wrong about donating for the construction of a temple.

Zahara Begum, who is from Andhra Pradesh’s Mangalagiri, has made it to the news for her appeal to members of the Muslim community to donate money for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. Zahara who is presently in Michigan, is the organizer of Tahera Trust that operates in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

When asked why she decided to appeal to members of her community for donations, speaking to TNM, she said, “While I have been working closely with villages for more than 10 years, I noticed in almost all the villages, our Hindu brothers have helped us by donating land for the building of mosques, Idgas and also for the burial ground. They have donated really good amounts of cultivable land for the same purpose with free will. We have been also contributing for Ganesh festivals and Sri Rama Navami pandals. Let us all together, be united and be part of this important event.”

Zahara also reminded people that there is nothing to feel ashamed about and nothing wrong about donating for the temple. She asked people to contribute any amount from Rs 10 but to willingly come forward for the cause. “Let the world see the unity in the country and this will also improve the respect towards our community. An opportunity like this is rare and once in a lifetime so don’t think twice,” Zahara added.

In her appeal, Zahara goes on to add, “We are very blessed to be here in the same country where Shri Rama has been born, and we are also very fortunate that the temple is going to be built in front of us. Shri Rama has taught us ‘Dharma’ as a way of life. Let us all come together and participate in this divine activity and help in the construction of the Shri Rama Temple at Ayodhya with an open heart.”

