Andhra municipal polls: 60% women among YSRCP nominations for Mayor, chairperson posts

The YSRCP secured a massive win in the elections last week by winning in 73 out of the 75 municipalities and 11 out of 12 municipal corporations last week.

In the recently concluded elections for municipal corporations, Mayors and municipality chairpersons posts in Andhra Pradesh, women constituted as many as 60% of the elected candidates fielded by the ruling YSRCP, the party said, adding that similarly, 78% of the elected Mayors and chairpersons belong to the Dalit and other marginalised communities.

"The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has taken a significant step in bringing 60.47% of the Mayor and chairperson posts to women. This means that out of 86 posts, 52 posts are held by women," an official told IANS.

YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy selected the candidates for the posts of Mayors and municipal chairpersons on Thursday. The party had decided to give 67 posts out of the 86 posts in the civic bodies to SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

As many as 78% of the mayor and chairperson posts went to the SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, which is aimed at meting out social justice to those communities, the YSRCP said. YSRCP leaders reiterated that the party is committed to ensure the welfare of minorities.

“Majority communities such as BC, SC, ST and minorities have been empowered with selection of Mayors and chairpersons. Jagan is against the imposing candidates from influential communities and cash-rich sections on people,” said YSRCP general secretary and state government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while releasing the list of chairpersons. He also said, “In a record of sorts, 52 of the total 86 mayor and chairperson posts have been given to women, the highest ever in the state’s history.”

The YSRCP secured a massive win in the urban local body elections last week by winning in 73 out of the 75 municipalities and 11 out of 12 municipal corporations last week. The counting of votes in the Eluru corporation was put on hold due to directions from the High Court. The state government has also allotted 50% of the temple boards, agricultural marketing committees, nomination posts and nominated contracts to the reserved communities and allocated 50% of all posts to women.