Andhra MP Ram Mohan seeks nine days paternity leave from attending Lok Sabha

“In addition to nutrition, nurturing relationships and a secure environment in the early days of a child's life shape its well-being and cognitive development,” said MP Ram Mohan Naidu.

K Ram Mohan Naidu, Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, has applied for a nine days’ paternity leave from the ongoing budget sessions of Lok Sabha.

The Telugu Desam Party MP has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider to accord him a nine-day leave.

In a letter to the Speaker, MP Ram Mohan Naidu said, "I am elated to inform you that my wife and I are expecting to welcome a child into this world sometime next week. I am eager to stay by her side during the last phase of her pregnancy, and for a few days post the coming of the baby."

The MP has further said "I would like to take paternity leave of nine days between January 29th and February 10th. As you are well aware, in addition to nutrition, nurturing relationships and a secure environment in the early days of a child's life shape its well-being and cognitive development."

The MP said that he is looking forward to being an equal contributor in the care and progress of their child, as he believes that the childcare should not be a sole responsibility of the mother.

