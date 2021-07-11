Andhra man who wanted a son kills 2-year-old daughter, injures 5-year-old

The man had allegedly been upset over the fact that he and his wife had two daughters and no sons, and had been demanding a divorce.

news Crime

On the night of July 9, two-year-old Pranavi and her elder sister, five-year-old Siri, were sleeping at their grandparents’ house in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. Their father, Prasad, arrived and started to quarrel with their mother Lakshmi, continuing an ongoing dispute between the couple. Prasad had allegedly been upset over the fact that they had two daughters and no sons, and had been demanding a divorce.

On July 9, in a fit of rage, Prasad allegedly attacked his two daughters, killing two-year-old Pranavi and severely injuring her sister. According to Salur Circle Inspector Appala Naidu, Prasad dragged his two-year-old daughter and banged her head on the cement road in front of the house, killing her. He shoved his five-year-old daughter's head into a mud road, and while she survived, she is undergoing treatment in a hospital and is now stable, police said. CI Appala Naidu said that the couple had been married for eight years. “Since they had two daughters, he had been forcing her to agree to a divorce as he wasn’t happy with girl children, and wanted a son,” the CI said.

According to Eenadu, the family had been living in Chennai and had moved to Prasad’s native village of Ulipiri in Komarada Mandal, Vizianagaram district due to the pandemic. “About a week ago, the differences between the couple worsened and their families tried to intervene. His wife then left and came to her village, Jodimamidivalasa in Salur Mandal. Her husband followed her on Friday and ended up attacking his daughters, killing Pranavi. According to reports, neighbours intervened to stop him as he continued to attack his elder daughter Siri. His wife, Lakshmi, managed to escape unhurt, police said. Salur police have registered a case against Prasad under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 498A (husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), but he is yet to be arrested.

Read: Defections, early campaigns, new faces: Telangana parties prepare for 2023 polls