Andhra man was not 'accidentally killed during animal sacrifice,' police clarify

Several reports state that a man accidentally killed his acquaintance while sacrificing a goat. However, police have said that this is false.

news Crime

Sankranthi celebrations in a village in Andhra Pradesh went sideways after a man was attacked and killed on Sunday, January 16. The incident occured in Chittoor districtâ€™s Madanapalle, during a cattle festival. Both the men were inebriated, when the accused, identified as Chalapati, killed the victim, identified as Suresh. However, fake news is being circulated about the incident that stated that it was a mishap that took place during an animal sacrifice.

Several reports state that Chalapati was purportedly supposed to slaughter a goat during the festival, and that Suresh was holding the animal. However, as he was in an intoxicated state, the reports state that Chalapati slit Sureshâ€™s neck by accident. TNM spoke to the police, who debunked this claim.

Speaking to TNM, Madanapalle Circle Inspector Srinivas said that the murder was, in fact, the result of a drunken brawl. "On the day of the festival, the two people were going around collecting donations for the puja. Both the men were in an inebriated state. One declared he would be doing the puja and this didn't go down too well with the other man. A fight broke out and in a fit of rage, he hacked the other man," the CI said.

He also said that the accused has been booked under charges of murder, and that he was arrested on Tuesday. According to reports, when the incident occured, Suresh was bleeding profusely and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Madanapalle. However, he succumbed there. A festival is held every year at the Yellamma temple in the village, to celebrate Sankranthi.

Speaking about reports circulating fake news over Sureshâ€™s death, CI Srinivas said, "(News on) social media began circulating the story as animal sacrifice gone wrong. They do this as clickbait. Due to such social media pages, fake news is doing the rounds. We are on the ground, we know what the truth is."