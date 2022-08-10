Andhra man steals RTC bus to reach home, nabbed by cops

The Vizianagaram man told the police that after reaching Vangara, he did not find any transport to reach his village and therefore took the parked bus to go home.

A man in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district stole a bus of state-owned APSRTC to reach home. The man was reportedly in an inebriated state when he took the bus which had been parked in front of the police station in Vangara. The stolen bus belonging to the Palakonda depot of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was found in a nearby village on Tuesday, August 9 after several hours of search by the police along with APSRTC officials.

According to the police, the students' special bus had come to the village from Rajam and after dropping off the students, the driver, Peela Bujji, left it in front of the Vangara police station on Monday night. The next morning, the bus was missing. The driver alerted the depot officials, who searched for the vehicle in the area but found no trace of it. The APSRTC officials then lodged a complaint with the Vangara police. The police officials with the help of APSRTC staff began their search in surrounding villages.

After a frantic search for several hours, they received the information that the bus was found in Meesala Dolapeta in Regidi Amadalavalasa mandal. The police officials from Vangara reached there and after collecting fingerprints and completing formalities, they brought the bus to Vangara. A few suspects were rounded up by the police. During questioning, one Chowdary Suresh confessed that he had stolen the bus.

Suresh told the police that after reaching Vangara by another bus from Rajam, he did not find any transport to reach his village. He found a bus parked there and took it away to reach home. He reportedly committed the theft in an inebriated condition. A police officer told IANS that the man has been booked for theft.

