Andhra man beheads son-in-law, surrenders in police station with severed head

The daughter of the accused had also died 10 months back, leaving behind two children aged two and four years old.

news Crime

A man beheaded his deceased daughter’s husband on Sunday, and soon confessed to the crime by taking the head along and surrendering to the local police. The grisly incident happened in Andhra’s East Godavari district on Sunday morning.

According to Prathipadu police, the accused P Sathyanarayana’s daughter had been married to 29-year-old Lakshmana Rao for nearly six years. Police said the woman had died by suicide 10 months ago, but her parents suspected that she might have been killed by Lakshmana Rao, due to suspicious circumstances of her death.

Since his wife’s death, Lakshmana Rao’s two children were being taken care of by their grandparents (Lakshmana Rao’s parents-in-law) at Dhara Jagannadhapuram village in Rowthulapudi mandal of East Godavari district. Lakshmana Rao was invited to Satyanarayana’s house on Sunday for a ritual to be performed to mark the passage of 10 months since the death of their daughter.

“When Satyanarayana asked his son-in-law to take care of the children, he replied that he would only do so if they helped him marry again. He said he would kill the children if he could not marry again. This led to a fight and resulted in the murder,” Prathipadu Circle Inspector Rambabu said.

After beheading his son-in-law, Sathyanarayana brought the severed head in a bag to the Annavaram police station to surrender, according to reports. The children, aged 2 and 4 years old, have now lost both their parents, and with their grandfather in police custody, are reportedly under the care of their grandmother.

According to a family member of the accused, the deceased Lakshmana Rao had also asked Satyanarayana to get him married to a relative’s daughter, which enraged him further as he already suspected his involvement in his own daughter’s death.

The police have taken the accused into custody and have registered a case of murder, and investigation in the case is underway.