Andhra makes one-year service in rural, tribal areas mandatory for PG doctors

The rule applies to those students who complete their post-graduate medical education with government support.

news Health

A one-year service in rural and tribal areas is to be made compulsory for post-graduate medical students who complete their course with government support in Andhra Pradesh. The government has taken a policy decision in this regard and necessary orders will be issued soon, Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu said.

Krishna Babu told reporters that about 400 students pursue post-graduate medical education with the government support in the state every year under Category-A. “Initially, we wanted to make it compulsory for all post-graduates but now we have decided to restrict it to Category-A students only. This will ensure availability of adequate numbers of specialist doctors in rural and tribal areas,” the Principal Secretary said. He said 3,726 doctors and specialists were recruited in the last two years, with specialists getting an extra 50% pay and MBBS doctors 30%. “We are focused on improving health care services, particularly in rural and tribal areas. We will soon have one health hub in each district with specialist doctors,” he added.

Krishna Babu said five new medical colleges at Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam and Nandyal would start functioning in the state from the 2023-24 academic year. In all, the state government has taken up 16 new medical colleges and the balance 11 would start functioning from 2024-25 academic year.

Three (at Paderu, Machilipatnam and Piduguralla) of the 16 new medical colleges were being funded by the Central government. Three more would be taken up under the National Infrastructure Pipeline scheme. The remaining nine were being set up with a loan from Nabard.