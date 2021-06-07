Andhra lockdown to continue till June 20, some relaxations announced

Andhra Pradesh has been under lockdown since May 5.

news Coronavirus

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 7, Monday, extended the partial lockdown imposed across the state until June 20, and also announced revised relaxation timings. The relaxation period has been extended from the earlier four hours in the morning to 8 hours (from 6 am - 2 pm), but this will be implemented only from June 10, the government has announced. The state has been under a lockdown since May 5 and earlier, the relaxation period earlier was from 6 am to 10 am. The Andhra government had earlier on May 31 extended the lockdown to June 10.

The state has been steadily recording around 10,000 COVID-19 cases every day. As per the latest medical bulletin issued on June 6, among the 83,690 samples being tested, the state recorded 8,976 cases and 90 deaths.

East Godavari district in the state reported the highest number of cases, 1669, followed by Chittoor at 1232. Chittoorâ€™s total Covid-19 case count now stood at 2,00,368, second to the number of cases in East Godavari which stands at 2,38,702. Chittoor, however, has the highest toll of 1,376 in the state. Its active caseload is now 16,979 after 1,82,013 recoveries.

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 800 new cases each, with Vizianagaram contributing the lowest 298 in a day. Anantapur recorded 995, Krishna 726, Visakhapatnam 700, West Godavari 611, Guntur 578, Kadapa 523, Prakasam 506, Nellore 396, Srikakulam 381 and Kurnool 361. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest of 298 cases.

Chittoor had 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, West Godavari nine, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight each, Prakasam seven, East Godavari, Kurnool and SPS Nellore six each, Visakhapatnam and Krishna five each and Kadapa two in 24 hours.

As per the bulletin, among the total number of 1758339 positive cases, 16,23,447 have recovered. At present the state has 1,23,426 active cases. The death toll of the state stands at 11,466.

The neighbouring state of Telangana is holding a cabinet meeting on June 8, regarding the lockdown. Telangana has been under a lockdown since May 12.



