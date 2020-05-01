Andhra lifts restrictions on toddy tapping amid COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown had put the brakes on toddy tapping activities of around 1.2 lakh people in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders allowing toddy tapping in the state. The orders enabling toddy tappers to earn their livelihood, were issued by R Karikal Valavan, special chief secretary to the state government.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had put the brakes on toddy tapping activities of around 1.2 lakh people in the state. The demand for the naturally brewed liquor peaks in the summer months and the toddy-tapper community had been in the lurch due to the lockdown.

The order, issued on Wednesday, comes in the wake of relaxation of lockdown regulations for agriculture and horticulture operations, in the guidelines issued by the central government for containment of COVID-19.

The state government decided to allow toddy tapping while adhering to physical distancing and other norms prescribed in the COVID-19 protocols.

The decision to allow toddy tapping comes in response to a representation made to the state government, by the managing director of the AP Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd.

"The government after careful consideration, hereby instructs the District Collectors/Managing Director, AP Toddy Tappers Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd., Vijayawada, to enable toddy tappers for conducting toddy tapping operations, during the period of COVID-19 Lockdown duly following physical distancing norms and other measures as enshrined in the COVID-19 protocol," the order said.

The move brings respite for toddy tappers, especially in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, where the community taps toddy from palmyra trees.

With 71 new cases detected, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 1403 on Thursday morning. Kurnool district yet again reported a spike in coronavirus cases. While the district reported 43 cases on Thursday, it had reported 11 cases on Wednesday. On Tuesday too, the district had reported 40 cases. With a cumulative tally of 332 cases, the district leads in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The death toll has remained static at 31, with no further casualties reported over the last few days in Andhra Pradesh.

