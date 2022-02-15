Andhra lifts night curfew as COVID-19 cases fall sharply

The state registered only 434 new cases from 15,193 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, February 14.

The night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am has been completely lifted in Andhra Pradesh as the state showed a marked decline in the COVID-19 infection positivity rate, an official release said in Amaravati on Monday, February 14. Data from the state Health Department showed that the week-on-week infection positivity rate fell from 25.64% to 5.45%. The daily positivity rate dropped from 17.07% to 3.29%. The percentage of active cases too slid from 4.40% to 0.82%.

According to the day's bulletin, the state registered only 434 new cases from 15,193 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday. There were 4,636 recoveries and only one death in 24 hours, the bulletin said. The cumulative positive cases increased to 23.13 lakh with a positivity rate of 7.03%. The gross recovery rate increased to 98.55% after a total of 22.83 lakh people recovered. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.64% after a total of 14,698 deaths.

East Godavari, the only district in the state to show a positivity rate of over 14%, reported 108 fresh cases. While eight districts logged new cases between 10 and 70 each, the remaining four added less than 10 each in a day. Chittoor district reported the lone COVID-19 fatality in a day.

According to the data, an average of 1,332 coronavirus infections per day were reported in the state in the week ending February 13, a sharp fall from 9,428 the previous week. The data showed only about 750 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals and about 200 in COVID Care Centres.