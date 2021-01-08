Andhra journos who spread 'false' news on a temple attack jailed for a day

The journalists had allegedly falsely reported that two idols on an arch in Singarayakonda town were attacked and damaged.

Five Andhra Pradesh journalists were arrested in Prakasam district for falsely propagating news of corrosion damage to a temple arch as an alleged attack. They have been locked up for a day, and are likely to get bail later on Friday, an official said. "The six false news propagating journalists have been locked up for a day in Markapuram. They may receive bail today (Friday)," Assistant Superintendent of Police B Ravichandra told IANS.

On Wednesday, Singarayakonda police arrested Maddasani Moulali (a truck driver), Ambati Siva Kumar (a journalist from Bahujana Media), Sagi Srinivasa Rao (Dharma Vyuham newspaper reporter), Popuri Kiran (ABN Andhra Jyothi Telugu news channel reporter), S K Bashu (NTV Telugu reporter) and Katragadda Rammohan (hmtv News reporter) on charges of disseminating false information.

"(They have been arrested) for spreading falsehoods on social media and spreading lies on television and hurting the sentiments of devotees based on the rumours spread by a local," said an official. The reports had allegedly falsely propagated that two idols were damaged at Singarayakonda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy arch.

The journalists were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120 (B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reliÂ­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reliÂ­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 16 of the Cable Network Act (punishment for contravention of provisions of the Act).

"Some people belonging to YouTube channels and the reporters of ABN, TV 5 (and) ETV, legal action will be taken against them for posting conspiratorial posts on social media, on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter etc and broadcasting fallacious news on television regarding the above said incident," said Ravichandra.

Amid unverified reports of alleged attacks on temples in the state, Ravichandra on Tuesday warned rumour mongers against spreading falsehoods about the local temple and explained how it got damaged due to corrosion and not vandalism.

"The arms of Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy and Mother Goddess, which were part of the arch broke and fell down due to corrosion," said Ravichandra. He said the temple was originally built during the reign of Sri Krishnadevaraya, to which an arch was added two decades ago.

The temple's executive officer Sri Bhairagi confirmed that corrosion caused parts of the idols to break off. According to Bhairagi, the arch is being repaired every year with the help of donors, but in 2020, the arch could not be repaired as the â€˜Brahmotsavaluâ€™ festival was not held due to coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, without confirming the information from any official authority or the police department, a local Telugu news channel repeatedly ran the news alleging another attack on a Hindu temple, amidst an ongoing controversy over allegations of a surge in attacks on Hindu temples in the state.

"Those who spread untruths without knowing the facts about the incident, those who behave in a way that disturbs public peace and security, those who create clashes between two communities must be prosecuted, arrested and charged," said the ASP.

Ravichandra said that a Telugu news channel had already reported earlier in October that the same idols were damaged without human interference, and due to natural causes.

"No one should broadcast false information without knowing the facts from the concerned authorities and no one should spread untrue statements and should not play with the sentiments of the devotees and the public," said the officer.

He reiterated his warning and asked the public to call 100 about false propaganda and suspicious movements.

The district police also cracked down on another old temple attack case on Thursday, arresting three other people for trespassing into Tarlupadu Veera Bhadra Swamy temple on October 17. Nellapudi Rama Krishna Chari (37), Rahamath (42) and Yellanki Ramesh Chandra (45_ were arrested for entering the temple and attempting to remove the â€˜kalasamâ€™ (urn used in rituals).

