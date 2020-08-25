In a move to ensure speedy trials in corruption cases, the Andhra Pradesh government is planning to frame a new legislation. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that a strict law to eradicate corruption and a legislation on the lines of the Disha Bill, would be coming up soon for completing the trial in corruption cases in a time-bound manner.

CM Jagan held a review meeting at the camp office, where representatives from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad presented their report on â€˜good governanceâ€™. The cabinet sub-committee report and the functioning of Anti Corruption Bureau call centre number 14440, judicial preview, reverse tendering and other issues on eradicating corruption were also discussed.

During the meeting with officials, the CM discussed about delay in trial of corruption cases and said that framing stringent law is important to take strict action to uproot corruption.

CM said, "Even if an employee is caught red-handed taking bribe, the case is being dragged for a long period and in some cases, even for over 25 years. To stop this, we have to bring in a legislation on the lines of Disha Bill, fixing the timeline for trial. We should eradicate corruption at the top level and it should percolate down the line."

He said that the contrast between this government and the previous one is crystal clear and that the decisions taken by his government are favouring the state exchequer. Jagan said that the previous government in July 2018 has signed a MoU and allotted 4,766.28 acres of land at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh per acre to the Pinnapuram Power Project, Kurnool whereas YSRCP renegotiated with the same company and with the same specifications and the company has agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh per acre increasing the land value by Rs 2.5 lakh per acre which has benefited the state by Rs 119 crore.

He also claimed that the renegotiation in the solar/wind power projects has yielded Rs 3,382 crore for the government. CM said that YSRCP governmentâ€™s renegotiation has helped to get back Rs 1500 crore worth land in Bhogapuram airport project and the company agreed to develop the airport in an area of 2203 acres though the previous government had allotted 2,703 acres of land.

The officials were told that all complaints on corruption coming to 1092 should be diverted to ACB toll free number 14440, which covers village secretariat and upwards.

According to officials, the ACB Call Centre was started one year back and till now 44,999 calls were received and 1,747 of these calls are pertaining to corruption. Action was taken on complaints received from 161 calls and 35 are pending.

The officials briefed the Chief Minister about reverse tendering involving 788 tenders and said that 15% of state exchequerâ€™s money was saved. The Chief Minister said that the government should go for reverse tendering in all sectors wherever the tender amount exceeds Rs one crore.

The officials told the Chief Minister that for the year ending August 2020, so far 45 projects worth Rs 14,285 crore were sent for judicial preview.

The Chief Minister said that complaints from village secretariat upwards should be received by ACB and should be linked to the Collectorâ€™s office. Town Planning, Sub Registrar, Mandal Revenue Officer, Mandal Development Officer and other such offices should be free of corruption, he said.

Prof. Sundaravalli Narayana Swamy of IIM Ahmedabad had submitted to the Chief Minister, the report on good governance, which has identified certain grey areas of corruption in government departments and suggested ways in which it can be eradicated.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police Goutham Sawang, ACB Deputy Inspector General PSR Anjaneyulu, along with IIM representatives and other officials participated in the review meeting