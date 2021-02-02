Andhra intermediate exams postponed by two months to May

Classes for intermediate first year students in the state officially began on January 18.

In the academic year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday has scheduled the annual examinations for the crucial two-year course in May. Intermediate exams in the state are usually held in the month of March. Theory examinations will be held from May 5 to May 22 for first year students, and from May 6 to May 23 for second year students.

Exams will begin on May 5, with the first exam being the second language paper for intermediate first year students, while the same paper of the second year has been scheduled on May 6.

The last theory examination for first year students has been fixed on May 22, and the same on May 23 for second year students.

Prior to the theory examinations, ethics and human values examination has been scheduled on March 24, environmental education examination on March 27 and practicals from March 31 to April 24.

"The above dates are applicable to intermediate vocational course examination also. However, the vocational courses time table will be issued separately," said BIE secretary V Rama Krishna.

In normal years, intermediate examinations would get over almost two months earlier than the schedule issued in the current year, which went awry because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Considering the disrupted academic year, BIE has given some relaxation to students interested in improving their academic performance as well.

"As the supplementary exams were not conducted in 2020 due to COVID-19, all the first year passed candidates, both in March and supplementary, can improve their performance in IPE March 2021 examinations," said Rama Krishna. The BIE has made similar arrangements for second year students as well.

Classes have officially commenced for intermediate first year students since January, while second year students were asked to attend college with parentsâ€™ consent from November 2020.