Andhra HC takes up suo motu case on Vizag gas leak, NGT hearing on Friday

Issuing notices to the state and central governments, the High Court said it would begin hearing the case next week.

news Gas leak

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday took cognisance on its own about the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident killing at least 11 people and leaving hundreds hospitalised.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will take up on Friday the matter titled "Gas Leak at LG Polymers Chemical Plant in RR Venkatapuram Village, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh".

Earlier in the day, a plea was filed seeking the constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the gas leak incident, pointing out that many collapsed to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours.

The NGO, Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Litigation Foundation, has sought the constitution of a high-level committee, comprising judges and officers, not below the rank of Joint Secretary, to probe the incident.

It has also sought direction to the state government to ensure the protection and security of the residents in the surrounding area and imposing exemplary costs on violators.

Hours after the styrene gas leak in the early hours of Thursday from the multinational LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram village near Visakhapatnam, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on sidewalks, near ditches and on the road, raising fears of a major industrial disaster.

The leak was noticed by company staff who were reportedly inspecting machines to restart the factory and an alarm was raised.

Scores of citizens suffered from breathlessness and other problems, as the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a probe into the issue.

In a related development, the Andhra Pradesh High Court took cognisance of the styrene gas leak and issued notices to the state and the central governments, while observing how such a plant was allowed to operate in the midst of human habitation.

Taking up the matter on its own (suo motu), the court also appointed the AP High Court Bar Association president as amicus curiae in the case and posted it for further hearing next week.

"The suo moto case should not be seen as something against the government. We have taken cognizance of it because it involved human lives," the court said.

PTI inputs

Read:

Vizag gas leak: Police book company management for causing death by negligence

Air near LG Polymers factory can remain contaminated for sometime: CSE

Vizag gas leak: 19-year-old MBBS student, the son of a cop, among those dead