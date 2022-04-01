Andhra HC mandates social work to 8 IAS officers for a year for contempt of court

The case pertains to construction of village and ward secretariat offices and health centres on the premises of government schools.

news Court

In an unprecedented event, a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, March 31, sentenced eight senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service to two weeks imprisonment, holding them guilty of contempt of court, but remitted the punishment following an unconditional apology tendered by them. Instead, as agreed by them, the judge asked the eight IAS officers to undertake social work by visiting welfare hostels on any Sunday in a month, for 12 months, and spend some time with the students to motivate them and arrange lunch or dinner (a sumptuous meal) by spending personal money.

For one of the eight officers, the High Court verdict came on his retirement day. The contemnors gave an oral undertaking (to do social work) and it is placed on record, Justice Battu Devanand said in the order. The apology tendered by the contemnors is accepted and the punishment is remitted. If any contemnor failed to fulfil the undertaking, the Registry shall reopen the contempt case and place it before the Court, Justice Devanand said.

The IAS officers found guilty of contempt of court are: Y Sri Lakshmi (Special Chief Secretary), B Rajsekhar (Special Chief Secretary), Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (Principal Secretary), J Syamala Rao (Principal Secretary), G Srkr Vijay Kumar, M Girija Shankar, MM Naik (Secretaries) and V China Veerabhadrudu (Director). Veerabhadrudu, who during the case period served as Director of School Education, retired from service on Thursday, March 31.

Each officer has been assigned a district for taking up the social work as part of the punishment. The case pertains to construction of village and ward secretariat offices, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and health centres on the premises of government, mandal and zilla parishad and municipal schools. On a writ petition, the High Court had in June 2020 issued an interim order directing the authorities concerned not to take up any construction activity that affects the healthy atmosphere of the schools.

In subsequent months, two more writ petitions were filed wherein the petitioners complained that construction activity unconnected with the schools and the students was going on in some school premises. When the case came up for hearing in July 2021, the court observed that barring two, the other respondents in the case did not file counter-affidavits even after the lapse of one year.

The court came to an opinion that the respondents wilfully violated the (June 2020) order and initiated suo moto contempt proceedings. “There is wilful disobedience in implementing the order in true spirit. As such, the respondents are found guilty of contempt of court and they are liable for punishment under the provisions of the Contempt Court Act, 1971,” Justice Devanand said in the order on Thursday.

“It is clear that in total 1371 schools the Village Secretariats and other constructions/activities are being undertaken, which are not related to education and the schools. It is also proved from the averments made in the affidavits that they (officers) did not take any steps to implement the order till initiation of suo motu contempt case by this Court,” the judge observed.

“Due to deliberate violation of the orders of the Court, the poor students who are studying in government and local body schools suffered. This court never expected such lethargic and lawless behaviour from the senior officers of All India Service. This is unfortunate and regrettable,” Justice Devanand remarked.