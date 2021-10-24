Andhra HC grants bail to TDP leader arrested for remarks against CM Jagan

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday, October 23, granted bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesman K Pattabhi Ram who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using abusive words against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Following the High Court's orders, he was released from Rajamahendravaram jail.

Pattabi Ram was arrested a day after his remarks triggered a huge backlash from alleged supporters of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) who attacked the TDP's central office at Mangalagiri in Amaravati and party offices in other parts of the state on Tuesday, October 19. Pattabhi Ram's house was also attacked by unidentified people on the same day.

The police had arrested him Wednesday night from his house in Vijayawada and produced him in front of the Third Additional Metropolitan Court the next day. The lower court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. The opposition party leader was shifted to Machilipatnam Jail and from there to Rajamahendravaram Jail.

According to police, the TDP leader was arrested in connection with a case registered against him at Governorpet Police Station. He was booked under Indian Penal Code's Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) read with 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, police arrested 21 persons in connection with the attacks that took place on the TDP offices on October 19. Ten persons were arrested by the Guntur Urban Police for their involvement in the attack on the TDP central office, and 11 people were arrested by the Vijayawada police for their alleged involvement in attacking Pattabhi Ramâ€™s house, The New Indian Express reported. Police have also issued a notice to the TDP office to provide CCTV footage of the attack under Section 91 (Summons to produce document or other thing) of the CrPC (The Code Of Criminal Procedure), to help with their investigation, according to Deccan Chronicle.

With IANS inputs