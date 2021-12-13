Andhra HC grants anticipatory bail to ex-IAS officer in Rs 242 crore corruption case

Probing misappropriation of funds in the AP State Skill Development Corporation under the previous TDP government, the CID had searched retired IAS officer K Lakshminarayanaâ€™s house on December 10.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to retired IAS officer K Lakshminarayana in a case relating to alleged irregularities that took place in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) during the previous TDP regime. The former director of APSSDC had approached the high court for anticipatory bail. The court granted him the same for 15 days.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID), probing the alleged irregularities, had searched the house of Lakshminarayana in Hyderabad on Friday, December 10. The former bureaucrat was a key official in the previous TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu. The CID had also served a notice on Lakshminarayana directing him to appear before it at its headquarters in Mangalagiri for further inquiry on Monday, December 13.

The CID is probing misappropriation of Rs 242 crore in executing one of the projects of APSSDC. The agency filed an FIR against the retired IAS officer and 25 others including former Special Secretary, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department, and the then ex-officio Secretary to Chief Minister and MD and CEO of APSSDC, Ghanta Subba Rao.

They were accused of alleged diversion of Rs 242 crore by Designtech and Siemens Projects through various shell companies. The APSSDC claimed that it had procured software worth Rs 242 crore from Designtech Systems but the probe revealed that no such software was provided to it.

On a complaint by APSSDC's current Chairman K Ajay Reddy, the CID started a probe in July and registered a case on December 9 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, the CID on Monday registered a case against Vemuri Radhakrishna, managing director of Telugu newspaper Andhrajyothi and news channel ABN-Andhrajyothi. A zero FIR was registered at the CID police station in Mangalagiri on a complaint by a CID official that Radhakrishna, along with some others, had reached Lakshminarayana's house in Hyderabad on December 10 when the searches were being conducted and tried to obstruct them from discharging their official duties. Apart from Radhakrishna, the FIR named a lawyer, a reporter and a videographer.