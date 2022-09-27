Andhra HC dismisses murder accused legislator's bail plea

MLC Anantha Babu, who was suspended by the ruling YSRCP after his arrest in May, had sought bail on the grounds that the police failed to file the charge sheet even after 90 days had passed since his arrest.

news Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, September 26, dismissed the bail petition of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anantha Uday Bhaskar allegedly involved in the murder of his former car driver. The legislator, who was suspended by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after his arrest four months ago, had sought bail on the grounds that the police failed to file the charge sheet even after 90 days had passed since his arrest. He had approached the High Court after a lower court had rejected his bail petition.

The legislator is currently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Jail. An SC/ST cases court had recently extended his judicial custody till October 8. Last month, he was granted bail for three days to enable him to perform the last rites of his mother. Anantha Babu, as the MLC is popularly known, was arrested in May for the murder of his former driver Subrahmanyam. He had allegedly pushed the deceased during an argument resulting in his fall and death on the night of May 19.

Police had said the MLC also confessed to having inflicted injuries on Subrahmanyam's body to present it as a death in a road accident. However, the driver's family refused to believe this version and lodged a complaint with the police. According to the statement given by the MLC before the police, the former Subrahmanyam was in an inebriated condition and Anantha Babu pulled him up for not giving up bad habits. The MLC who had taken Subrahmanyam to a place near the former's house said he hit him for continuing the bad habits.

When the driver questioned him in anger, the MLC told the police he held him by the neck and pushed him. Subrahmanyam then sustained head injuries, and when he tried to hit back, the MLC pushed him again and this time the driver received a grievous head injury, police had said.