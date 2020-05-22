Andhra HC directs CBI to probe Dr Sudhakar’s controversial arrest by Vizag police

The Vizag police had detained him on May 16 for allegedly creating nuisance in public, and had later shifted him to a psychiatric facility.

Coronavirus Court

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the role of Vizag police in the controversial arrest of Dr Sudhakar. The senior doctor was detained by the police on May 16 for allegedly creating a ruckus on a main road in Vishakhapatnam.

With multiple PILs filed in the High Court seeking a probe into the doctor's manhandling, detainment, and subsequent admission to a mental institute, the court had directed the Visakhapatnam sessions judge to record Dr Sudhakar’s statement after visiting him in person at the Government Hospital for Mental Care.

Speaking to TV5, a High Court advocate said that the court had found discrepancies in the statement recorded by the district judge, and the counter affidavit previously furnished by the state government and police.

“The magistrate report shows that Dr Sudhakar had six wounds yesterday, whereas the police affidavit from five days ago says he only had one wound,” the advocate said.

He also said that the court had ordered an independent inquiry by the CBI into the actions of the Vizag police in Dr Sudhakar’s arrest. The court has sought an interim report within 8 weeks.

The advocate also told reporters that while the government had furnished multiple videos of Dr Sudhakar alleging misbehaviour, the court noted that there was no continuity in the videos.

Vishakhapatnam police had allegedly manhandled Dr Sudhakar while detaining, and videos had shown the police officials dragging him and pushing him into an auto. The manner in which the police detained him and the fact that he was sent to a mental institute has caused much outrage and has been questioned by the opposition, doctor’s associations as well as human rights groups.

The police had booked the doctor under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).