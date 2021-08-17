Andhra govt stops uploading GOs on website, opposition calls it undemocratic



The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to discard the practice of uploading Government Orders or GOs on respective government websites. A circular in that regard was issued earlier this week on Sunday by Revu Muthyala Raju, Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) of the state government.



With this, GOs/Orders issued by the state government would not be uploaded or accessible at the www.goir.ap.gov.in. A circular sent by the Principal Secretary to all departments read, "The System of generating G.O. numbers and display of Government Orders should be done as per the A.P. Secretariat Office Manual and A.P. Government Businesses Rules as in the system prevailing in other states and Government of India with regard to government orders/ Office Memoranda." It then dispensed off the system of generating numbers from GOIR website.

The procedure of uploading GOs online was started in 2008 by late CM YS Rajasheker Reddy in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, which even the newly formed Telangana too adopted. Earlier last week, a row broke out as a series of blank GOs were uploaded. As per the reports GOs were uploaded on the website with no details and the content remained hidden. But with this latest circular, the Jagan government has reversed on this tradition.



The order which came into enforcement instantly curtails a citizen's right to access, download or avail copies of orders issued by the state government. This move by the state government has not gone down well with the opposition too.Telugu Desam Party has pointed out that the decision was made to keep citizens in the dark about issues of governance.



Devineni Uma Maheshwar Rao, former state Water Resources Minister and TDP leader said, "Are you hiding the GOs to cover your mistakes? Is it not like blindfolding people to only post the GOs tha the government wants to". He also stated that the move was a violation of the rights of people.