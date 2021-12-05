Andhra govt school expels 5 students for allegedly drinking alcohol, dancing in school

The school headmaster has said the students were expelled to protect other students in the school.

news Education

Five students studying in class 8 and 9 at a government school in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district have been expelled after they were reportedly found drunk and dancing in a classroom. The incident happened earlier this week in Atmakur of Kurnool, but came to light on Saturday, December 4. The school authorities are said to have taken action against the students after their video went viral on social media.

TNIE reported that the school authorities said that one of the students, whose father is an alcoholic, got the money to buy alcohol for himself and his friends. After consuming the liquor, the boys reportedly danced in the classroom even as their classmates were having their mid-day meal in the school premises. Soon the matter was reported to the school authorities, who in turn searched the bags of students, where they found two liquor bottles.

School headmaster D Sakru Naik summoned the parents of the students and informed them of the incident. While four of the students are in class 8, the fifth student is in class 9. The Hans India reported the headmaster as saying that the teachers found their school bags in the classroom while they were absent. This happened after their classmates found out they were drinking during mid-day meals.

The Hans India report further said headmaster Sakru Naik has issued transfer certificates to their parents and asked them to take them to some other school, as they were spoiling other children with their undisciplined behavior. Sakru Naik said that the TCs were issued in order to protect other students.

TNM tried to reach out to the school headmaster and district educational officer (DEO) seeking an explanation about the incident and the action taken against the students. This report will be updated if and when they respond.

Isidore Philips, Director of Divya Disha Childline, a child rights organisation, speaking to TNM said that the disciplinary measure is extreme and not acceptable. "The school cannot simply wash its hands off by expelling the students. There have to be some corrective measures within the school. It is also the responsibility of the school to monitor each and every registered student,” he said.

“A student is a by-product of the family and school, both institutions should take responsibility. Instead of resorting to expelling students, schools should adopt counselling and mental health support to prevent misconduct,” he added.