Andhra govt sanctions Rs 31 cr to build seven new bridges over waterways in Vijayawada

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz said that the bridges were proposed as part of the â€˜beautification worksâ€™ under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

news Infrastructure

Vijayawada is set to get 7 new additional bridges over different canals in the city. The state government has sanctioned funds worth nearly Rs 31 crore to construct the bridges on Ryves canal, Eluru canal and Budameru drain, within the city limits.

According to a government order issued by the state Water Resources Department, the funds were sanctioned to build two DLRBs (double-lane road bridges) across each of the water bodies, and one SLRB (single-lane road bridge) across Budameru drain.

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz told the media that the construction of these bridges has been under consideration for a while, and was proposed as part of the beautification of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

While one double-lane bridge is set to come up on Ryves canal, near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, at a cost of Rs 5.3 crore, the second one, a high-level double-lane bridge, will be constructed over the canal at a cost of Rs 4.26 crore.

On Eluru canal as well, one double-lane bridge will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.57 crore, while the other bridge will be built near Satyanarayanapuram, at a cost of Rs 4.32 crore.

An amount of Rs 4.08 crore has been sanctioned to build a double-lane bridge between Indiranayak Nagar and Amaravati Nagar on Budameru drain, while another double-lane bridge will come up in Gunadala, for which Rs 4.78 crore has been sanctioned. A single-lane bridge will also be constructed at km 25.625 in Gunadal, at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore.

The Chief Engineer of the Krishna Delta System has been tasked with approving the designs and ensuring the accuracy of the estimates.

Read:

Demolition of historic 'Three lanterns pillar' in Vizianagaram triggers row

Tirupati temple trust to auction 50 immovable properties in Andhra, Tamil Nadu