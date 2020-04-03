Andhra govt to move SC over HC stay on allotment of Amaravati land for housing scheme

The allotment of around 1,250 acres of land to provide house sites to 54,307 beneficiaries was stayed by the HC as it violated CRDA rules.

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of allotment of capital region land in Amaravati to beneficiaries of the government’s housing scheme for the poor. Earlier on March 23, the High Court had stayed the government’s decision to allot nearly 1,250 acres of land pooled by the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) to more than 54,000 beneficiaries, under the Jagan government’s flagship scheme called ‘Pedalandariki Illu’.

The HC had stated in an interim order that only the CRDA had the power to issue land for house sites, and that the government’s direct intervention violates the CRDA’s rules.

The latest order issued by the Municipal Administration And Urban Development (CRDA) Department states that the High Court had found two previous government orders (GOs), GO Ms.No.367, and GO Ms.No.488, issued by the Revenue Department to be in conflict with provisions of the APCRDA Act, 2014. The order also mentions that a recently passed order (GO Ms. No. 99) partially modifies the guidelines issued in the two orders found to be in conflict with the CRDA Act.

The order also states that the state government has decided to file an SLP (Special Leave Petition) in the Supreme Court on the HC findings “limited to the scope and purport of the term “housing” and the terms “Economically Weaker Sections” and ''poor” etc.

Thus, the government has directed the CRDA to continue the process of allotment of capital area lands. It has also directed the CRDA to undertake due changes in the master plan “as may be deemed necessary”.

The government has asked the CRDA to take all preparatory steps, but to “await and abide by the directions of the Honourable Supreme Court in the SLP (Special Leave Petition) to be filed by the Government and APCRDA, and further directions as may be issued by the Hon’ble High Court.”

This latest order will supersede the earlier order stayed by the High Court.